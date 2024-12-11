Juventus vs Man City: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Manchester City travel to face Juventus tonight as they look to return to winning ways in the Champions League.

Juventus, 22nd in the League Phase standings, and City, 20th, have struggled to find consistency at home and abroad this season, and could do with a big victory to raise morals.

City are shipping goals for fun at the moment, including seven in their last two Champions League games, while Juventus have turned into draw specialists this season - recording seven in their last nine games - as they struggle to get over the line.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Juventus vs Man City is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

The match will take place at Allianz Stadium.

Allianz Stadium (Getty Images)

Where to watch Juventus vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Juventus vs Man City team news

Phil Foden is hopeful of returning after overcoming bronchitis which ruled him out of the draw at Crystal Palace, a game which Rico Lewis was sent off in but is available to start in Italy.

It will be a patched-together back four, with Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and John Stones ruled out. Kevin De Bruyne should start again as he looks to build up his match fitness.

Juventus have Dusan Vlahovic available again in a huge boost for Thiago Motta, but the Italian giants are otherwise dealing with a hefty injury list which includes the likes of Douglas Luiz, Bremer and Andrea Cambiaso.

Former City man Danilo should start at full-back.

Kevin De Bruyne has impressed in recent games (Getty Images)

Juventus vs Man City prediction

This is a really intriguing one. As we know, on their day City can beat anyone - and pretty much have. This is almost a Juve side firmly in rebuild/transition mode.

City are in miserable form and can barely muster a win at the moment, and the same can be said for Juventus too, though their injury woes are easing.

Both teams could really do with a win to climb up the standings, and I can see neither getting it.

2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Juventus wins: 3

Draws: 2

Man City wins: 1

Juventus vs Man City match odds

Juventus: 13/5

Draw: 9/5

Man City: 10/11

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).