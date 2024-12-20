Juventus target David Hancko set to ask Feyenoord for sale

Serie A giants Juventus are getting closer to landing Feyenoord defender David Hancko, with the player set to ask for a move.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Juventus are increasingly convinced about signing the centre-back, who has been a target for months now but they decided to accelerate their move after injuries to Bremer and Juan Cabal.

The initial idea was to sign the player in the summer but it was later brought forward. Feyenoord are still resisting for that, but Hancko does not want to wait till the summer and he wants the move in January.

And above all, he is ready to personally ask Feyenoord to facilitate the negotiations for his transfer to Juventus. After a series of indirect messages, the defender will increase his pressure on the Rotterdam side next week. Things will be that way till January and till the player gets the move to Juve.

The Bianconeri are waiting for the move to go through and are ready to finance it through sales of Nicolo Fagioli and Douglas Luiz.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN