Juventus Superstar Draws Comparison Between Bianconeri & National Team Approaches

Away on international duty with Serbia, Juventus superstar Dusan Vlahovic compared his club life with his career at the national team. The former Fiorentina striker has had ups and downs in Turin but remains the focal point of Thiago Motta’s attack.

“It is a bit easier for me when there is another striker, because Mitrovic holds up the ball and engages in aerial duels, so I can make more of my own characteristics and qualities,” the Juventus ace said, as reported by RSI.

“The coach also does not require many defensive duties from me, so that makes it easier too. With my physicality, I can’t really run that much and am not as fresh in my finishing when I’ve been working so hard.”

Vlahovic was on the pitch the whole 90 minutes as Serbia held Switzerland to a 1-1 draw on Friday night to secure League A survival in the UEFA Nations League. But he wasn’t on the scoresheet, as his barren run with the national team continues.

Truth be told, he’s not been in formidable form for Juventus either. Despite amassing six goals in 12 Serie A appearances this season, Vlahovic failed to find the back of the net in eight, highlighting his inconsistency.