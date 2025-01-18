🇮🇹 Juventus make Serie A statement in superb victory over Milan

Juventus put on a show as they downed Milan at home in Serie A Saturday evening.





Scorers: Mbangula 59', Weah 64'

It was utter chaos in the opening 45 minutes, as both sides created a flurry of chances. The best chance of the first-half fell to a bundle of Milan attackers deep inside the Juventus box, but after the ball pin-balled around for nearly 15 seconds, the hosts escaped.

After heroic defending and some poor finishing, the scoresheet remained miraculously untouched as the two teams headed into the break.

The deadlock was finally broken on the hour-mark after a period of sustained Juventus pressure, and they received some luck when Samuel Mbangula's shot from the left-wing took a big deflection to fool Mike Maignan and open the scoring.

The match was put to bed less than 10 minutes later when Timothy Weah found himself in a one-versus-one situation, and he coolly slid the ball in the back of the net to double Juve's lead.

The victory sees Juventus move into the top-four for now, while Milan continue to languish in eighth.

