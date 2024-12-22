🚨 Juventus name lineup for Serie A clash with Monza

Juventus have named their lineup for tonight's Serie A clash with Monza.





Thiago Motta names arguably his strongest starting lineup against the bottom-placed side.

Lineup: Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, McKennie; Koopmeiners, Locatelli; Conceição, Gonzalez, Yildiz; Vlahović.

The Old Lady will be looking for their first league win in six attempts, and push closer to the top four.

📸 Valerio Pennicino - 2024 Getty Images

