🚨 Juventus name lineup for Serie A clash with Monza
Juventus have named their lineup for tonight's Serie A clash with Monza.
Thiago Motta names arguably his strongest starting lineup against the bottom-placed side.
Lineup: Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, McKennie; Koopmeiners, Locatelli; Conceição, Gonzalez, Yildiz; Vlahović.
The Old Lady will be looking for their first league win in six attempts, and push closer to the top four.
📸 Valerio Pennicino - 2024 Getty Images
