Juventus Manager Thiago Motta Offers Promising Fitness Update on Injured Forward

Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz reportedly suffered a suspected adductor injury in last night’s spectacular 2-0 home victory against Milan. Yet, head coach Thiago Motta hopes his rising attacking star could soon return to action.

Speaking to the press after the game via the club’s official website, Motta congratulated his Juventus players for avenging a heart-wrenching 2-1 defeat in the Supercoppa Italiana earlier this month. Samuel Mbangula and Tim Weah were on the scoresheet as the Bianconeri returned to the win column in Serie A for the first time since late December.

“Winning is always good because it brings enthusiasm. It brings extra motivation for everyone. We have to be happy with the result,” the Juventus boss said.

Despite preserving their unbeaten league record under the former Bologna manager, Juventus may have paid a steep price for their first home league triumph against Milan since 2019. Yildiz had to come off at the start of the second half, surrendering his place to Weah.

Yildiz’s potential absence is the last thing Juventus needs after already losing Gleison Bremer, Arkadiusz Milik, and Juan Cabal to long-term injuries. Furthermore, star forward Dusan Vlahovic has yet to regain full fitness. However, Motta hopes to have the 19-year-old back soon.

“Yildiz was replaced during the break because he felt something in the adductor,“ the Juventus coach admitted. “I didn’t want to take any risk. We’ll assess him; hopefully, it is nothing serious.“