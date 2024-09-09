Juventus and Inter Milan are monitoring Schalke star

According to Bild, Schalke 04 forward Moussa Sylla has attracted attention from two Serie A clubs.

Just over two months ago, Die Königsblauen signed Sylla for €2.5 million from Ligue 2 side Pau FC.

Having taken a financial risk in luring the former AS Monaco striker to the Veltins-Arena, Schalke were hoping that the 24-year-old would help fire them back to the Bundesliga.

However, the forward may not have the opportunity to oversee a potential promotion, with Schalke having garnered interest from Juventus and Inter Milan for Sylla’s signature.

With three goals and one assist in his opening five games for the Royal Blues, Sylla is making a name for himself in Germany’s second tier, and as stated in the report, should his goal-scoring form continue, then a January move is certainly a possibility.

As well as this, Schalke would not be opposed to selling the Malian international, with the club’s squad planner, Ben Manga, stating that the 24-year-old will be Die Königsblauen’s next big sale:

“I think we can sell Moussa for very good money. If someone moves, it will of course weaken us. But it is our job to keep an eye on the next player. It will be a long road to get out of this situation.”

Nevertheless, Sylla has remarked that winning the top scorer award in the 2. Bundesliga is his plan, meaning that the forward may hold out for a summer move, but should Juventus or Inter come calling, then a departure from his new home cannot be ruled out.

GGFN | Will Shopland