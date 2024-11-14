Juventus documentary on Fagioli post-betting ban to be televised

A documentary on how Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli prepared for his return to action after a betting ban will be available on Prime Video in Italian, English, Portuguese and Spanish starting November 26.

‘Fragile – The story of Nicolò Fagioli’, a Juventus Creator Lab original production, will be televised in Italy starting November 26.

The documentary was presented at the 81st edition of the Venice International Film Festival.

“The documentary will be available exclusively on Prime Video in Italy and all territories in English, Portuguese and Spanish,” Juventus said in a statement.

Juventus documentary on Fagioli post-betting ban to be televised in Italy

Italy’s midfielder #21 Nicolo Fagioli is marked by Switzerland’s midfielder #26 Fabian Rieder during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Switzerland and Italy at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin on June 29, 2024. (Photo by AXEL HEIMKEN / AFP) (Photo by AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s a story with a universal character, that of a boy who realizes his dream, stumbles and embarks on a path to get back up. The betting, the disqualification and the media pillory are the most well-known aspects of a story that deserved to be told in more depth, without slipping into easy sensationalism or superficial judgments.

“Behind great champions lie complex, articulate and sometimes difficult personalities. Sporting genius is often accompanied by unexpected insecurities that are difficult to accept and manage. Knowing and admitting these frailties becomes a gesture of maturity and growth that can be an inspiration to those who experience, or have experienced, difficult moments in their lives.

“The documentary aims to recount this journey and delve into the personality of a boy whose fragility becomes a value on which to build himself and his career.”

Juventus Media Director Marco Castellaneta said: “We are delighted to confirm the collaboration between Juventus Creator Lab and Prime Video. After the productions ‘Federico Chiesa: Back on Track’ and ‘Giampaolo Sgura in Black & White’, ‘Fragile – The Story of Nicolò Fagioli’ represents our third original production distributed globally on Prime Video, a testament to the strong synergy developed between the two organisations in recent years.”