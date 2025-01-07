Juventus consider Feyenoord’s David Hancko

According to an exclusive report from French outlet Foot Mercato, Juventus are considering a move for the Slovakian centre-back Dávid Hancko (27). He has made 25 appearances across all competitions for Feyenoord this season and even scored three goals (including in the Champions League against Manchester City).

It was thought that a deal for Hancko would bring the centre-back in next summer. However, Juventus would like to expedite that and see him arrive in the north before the end of the current transfer window. Foot Mercato writes that discussions are ongoing but the deal looks as if it may have some complications.

Juventus have been active in the transfer window as they look to bolster a squad that while sitting sixth in the league remains undefeated. They have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani (26) although it has been reported that Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are leading that race.

GFFN | Nick Hartland