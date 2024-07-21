Juventus to use the amount received from Matias Soule’s sale to recruit Jadon Sancho



Manchester United’s pre-season win over Rangers was significant as fans got the chance to watch new recruit Leny Yoro in action for the first time since his summer move.

The Frenchman’s arrival meant Erik ten Hag could play a high line, something he would like to see his team do more often once the new season starts.

Saturday’s game was also a chance to watch Jadon Sancho back in red after a gap of almost a year. He had a major fall-out with the manager after Ten Hag criticised his sub-par training displays.

The player did not too kindly to those comments and retaliated on social media while insinuating that the Dutchman preferred other players. Things got so heated that the Englishman was ultimately banished from the first team and loaned out in January.

Sancho saga resolved

It was thought that there was no way back for the 24-year-old but lo and behold, he was spotted back in training after the forward had fixed things with the manager.

“We spoke well. Everyone can make a mistake. We draw a line and move on. This club needs good players and one thing is certain: Jadon is a very good player. I hope it will click and contribute to our success,” Ten Hag was quoted as saying.

Juventus were one of the teams who were chasing his signature but were asking for a loan deal, something INEOS were dead against. With the former Manchester City academy graduate back in Ten Hag’s plans, the Old Lady has no choice but to either submit an official bid or move on to other targets.

And CaughtOffside have claimed that the Turin-based outfit are close to receiving a cash injection of £21 million from the potential sale of Matias Soule to Leicester City. They plan to use this amount to try and lure the England international to the Serie A.

“Juventus are ready to accept a £21m offer from Leicester City for talented winger Matias Soule and the Serie A giants plan to use that money to sign Man United’s Jadon Sancho.

Juventus still in the race

“The Foxes have submitted a £21m proposal for the Argentine winger and sources have told CaughtOffside that Juventus are ready to accept that offer and allow Soule to move to the Premier League.

“The Italian club plan to use the £21m to lure the English talent to Turin but will have to wait until Soule’s sale is official.”

Sancho seemed rusty against the Scottish side but Ten Hag is likely to hand him more opportunities in the club’s pre-season tour of the US.

Whether United will accept a cut-price offer for their player now remains to be seen. Fans would love for the forward to recapture the form he showed at Borussia Dortmund last season when he helped them reach the Champions League final. If he does so, there is very little chance of an exit.

