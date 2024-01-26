Justin Timberlake tour: What to know about his fan club TN Kids, other presale events

Justin Timberlake fans are getting ready to rock their bodies for the singer's upcoming tour.

Timberlake announced his first tour in five years Thursday night on "The Tonight Show" hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It will be called the "Forget Tomorrow World Tour."

Premium members of Justin Timberlake's fan club, called Tennessee Kids or TN Kids, can enjoy his upcoming tour with exclusive fan deals. Members of the fan club pay a yearly fee to enjoy these perks.

Concert tickets will be made available to premium fan club members through Ticketmaster and they will have access to these tickets before the general public starting Monday Jan. 29. They will receive presale codes assigned to them and can locate them via email or through their premium member account under the “Promo Codes" section.

According to the fan club website, the team has worked to gain access to exclusive seats for its members. However, not all members will be seated in the first few rows from the stage. The club says their goal is to make sure all premium members have "a good view."

Although the fan club does not offer exclusive meet and greet options, the club does offer VIP packages that give members, "a variety of enhanced experiences," according to the website.

In addition to pre-sale tickets, TN Kids premium members get access to new music, webcasts, contests, the newsletter, and other exclusive offerings.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Can I still become a member of Justin Timberlake's fan club?

It appears that Justin Timberlake's fan club website, the TN Kids, is only allowing users with existing credentials to log in with no option for new members to sign up.

USA TODAY has reached out to TN Kids for more information on if new sign-ups will be available before the fan club presale starts on Monday but have not heard back yet.

Justin Timberlake fan club page is only allowing existing members who had already signed up. There appears to be no option for those seeking membership.

How can I get early access to tickets without being in the fan club?

If you aren't already a member of the fan club, you can still get early access to tickets for the tour.

Citi card members have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. local time.

Verizon will offer customers pre-sale access for select shows beginning Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time to Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. local time. For more details, visit Verizon Up.

General public sale begins Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time on justintimberlake.com.

The 22-city tour is set to kick off on April 29 and end on July 9.

'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' Concert Dates

Dates Location Place April 29 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena May 2 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena May 6 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose May 10 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena May 14 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena May 17 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum May 21 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center May 29 San Antonio, TX Frost bank Center May 31 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX June 4 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena June 6 Tulsa, OK BOX center June 10 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena June 12 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena June 14 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena June 15 Miami, FL Kaseya Center June 21 Chicago, IL United Center June 25 New York, NY Madison Square Garden June 29 Boston, MA TD center July 3 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena July 4 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium July 7 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Field House July 9 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Justin Timberlake's free concert in New York

In addition to the tour, Justin Timberlake is continuing to bring "Sexy Back" with a free one-night-only concert in New York City next week at Irving Plaza in Manhattan.

The singer announced he will host the concert on his 43rd birthday next Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Fans can get tickets through Ticketmaster by logging in to their account, requesting up to two tickets and entering their billing information by Friday, Jan. 26 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The tickets are free, but a credit card is required to validate the request.

According to Ticketmaster, concert goers will see a temporary $1 authorization on their credit card accounts that will be refunded once the card is verified as active.

Ticketmaster will then email those whose cards have been verified by the evening Jan. 30. The tickets will automatically show up in all Ticketmaster accounts the morning of the concert.

Contributing: Edward Segarra

