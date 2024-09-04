Justin Thomas drops all-time response to Presidents Cup snub: He's becoming a dad in late November

US golfer, Justin Thomas and his wife Jillian Wisniewski arrive for an official photo of the teams on the Spanish Steps ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome on September 27, 2023. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin Thomas was on the wrong end of a call for a captain's pick this time but if there ever was a year for him not to represent the Stars & Stripes in international team competition, this may be it.

Thomas wasn't among U.S. team captain Jim Furyk's six picks announced on Monday to round out the U.S. side for the Presidents Cup later this month in Montreal against the International Team. It marks the first time since 2016 that Thomas won't represent the U.S. team at either the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup. Despite having a 17-7-4 lifetime record in team competition, the best mark of his generation, Furyk opted for Max Homa, Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Sam Burns, Tony Finau and Keegan Bradley. A year ago, Thomas was selected for the U.S. side by Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, who passed on Bradley. This time, their roles were reversed. The sentiment a year ago questioning "How is Thomas being chosen?" have shifted to "How is he not a pick?"

"I'm obviously bummed to not be joining the boys in Canada for the Presidents Cup, but completely understanding," he wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday evening. "Jim has put together a great team. I will be the first one pulling for them and watching, while using it as motivation to not miss a team event again as they are some of my favorite weeks I've had."

Thomas had the ultimate clapback for his haters. Thomas slipped in the fact that he and wife Jillian, who married in 2022, are expecting their first child at the end of November. His Instagram post continued: "It'll be nice to have some time to work on things, foundation event, some R&R, and even becoming a dad at the end of November."

Rest up, JT, you're going to need it for the best job in the world and to be ready for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, which starts on Sept. 26, 2025, or in 387 days.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Justin Thomas drops all-time response to Presidents Cup snub: He's becoming a dad in late November