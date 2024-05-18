Justin Rose’s golf equipment at the 2024 PGA Championship

A complete list of the golf equipment Justin Rose has in his bag at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky:

DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M6 (15, 21 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX Black 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4-5), 620 MB (6-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52 degrees), with KBS Tour C-Taper shaft, (56 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 shaft, Vokey Design SM10 (60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 shaft

PUTTER: Axis 1 Rose proto

BALL: Pro V1x+ prototype

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek