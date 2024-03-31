‘That’s just wrong, man’: Social media reacts to Chris Weidman’s controversial win at UFC on ESPN 54
Chris Weidman‘s return to the winner’s circle did not come without controversy.
On the main card of UFC on ESPN 54, Weidman defeated Bruno Silva by TKO after a series of punches. However, Silva immediately protested that he was poked in the eye, which was confirmed on video replay.
After review, the official result was changed from a TKO win for Weidman to a unanimous decision. Naturally, the strange moment prompted a lot of conversation on social media. Check out the reactions below.