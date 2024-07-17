Just in: Lamine Yamal chooses Barcelona shirt number for next season

Earlier this month, FC Barcelona announced that they had officially registered La Masia jewels Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi as first-team players with La Liga.

Both the 17-year-old prodigious talents enjoyed their breakthrough campaigns in 2023/24 and will now officially be senior squad players having signed new contracts with the club.

A first-team registration means both Yamal and Cubarsi will also get new kit numbers at Barcelona and it appears that the former has already chosen what number he will wear.

Lamine Yamal: Barcelona’s new No. 19?

Indeed, according to Jijantes FC, Lamine Yamal has chosen to wear the No. 19 shirt at FC Barcelona next season.

There had been a lot of speculation about the 17-year-old being in the running to take over the No. 10 shirt which had been vacant last season.

Barcelona’s new No. 19? (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Furthermore, it was even suggested that the teenage gem might consider taking the No. 17 shirt that had become free following Marcos Alonso’s exit.

But, in a complete swerve, Yamal has seemingly now opted for the No. 19 shirt, which is the same number he wore with the Spanish national team this summer at the UEFA Euro 2024.

The No. 19 shirt had been left vacant last season after the departure of a certain Franck Kessie. Prior to the Ivorian, players like Ferran Torres and Sergio Aguero also wore the shirt.

In fact, club legend Lionel Messi also donned the No. 19 shirt between 2005 and 2008 while another Barça icon, Patrick Kluivert, also held the number for a year (1998/99).

It is claimed that Barcelona will make an official shortly confirming Yamal’s decision to go with the No. 19 shirt for the upcoming season.