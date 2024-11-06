Juric: ‘Roma have faith in me, but we need a result now’

Juric: ‘Roma have faith in me, but we need a result now’

Ivan Juric insists he feels Roma have ‘faith’ in him and that the performance against Verona was ‘positive,’ but also admits he needs a result in the Europa League against Union Saint-Gilloise.

It kicks off at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Thursday at 17.45 GMT.

The Giallorossi have been struggling badly all season and nowhere more so than in the Europa League, where they managed a 1-1 draw with Athletic Club, 1-0 defeat away to Elfsborg and 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv.

In Serie A, the situation isn’t any better, as they are fresh from a 3-2 loss to Hellas Verona.

Roma stick with Juric for now

Ivan Juric in Elfsborg-Roma

EPA-EFE/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall SWEDEN OUT

The Friedkin family decided to stick with this coach for the moment, having sacked Daniele De Rossi in September.

“I felt their faith in me, but now we must start to get results and that is what we are concentrated on,” said Juric in his press conference.

“I did speak to the Friedkins yesterday. I think everything is pretty clear, there’s no need to ask too many questions.

“We need a win tomorrow and to put in a great performance to boost morale. I am sorry to talk about incidents, but looking at the whole match against Verona, I don’t think the result was fair.”

The situation has become particularly dire since the 5-1 defeat at Fiorentina, one of two losses in the last three Serie A rounds.

However, the coach continues to see the glass half-full and clings to the controversial Verona goal where Evan Ndicka was caught on the face.

“After Florence, we had two good performances, but at times incidents can affect the way people judge a game. Analysing everything together, the chances created, the refereeing error, it was a positive match.

“At this moment, the result is the primary issue, so we need more determination and to believe in what we are doing.”

Ndicka is not part of the travelling party after coming down with flu symptoms, while Mario Hermoso and Alexis Saelemaekers are injured.