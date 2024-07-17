Jurgen Klopp’s stance on England job revealed after German named as shock contender

Jurgen Klopp’s stance on becoming the next England manager has been explained. The German left Liverpool this summer.

Gareth Southgate stepped down as England manager this week, immediately prompting talk that Jurgen Klopp could replace him. Klopp is currently without a job, after all, after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season.

But it appears England won’t land him. The Telegraph explains that Klopp is fully committed to a sabbatical from football and won’t take another job for at least a year.

Jurgen Klopp, England

In fact, they go as far to say there’s ‘no prospect’ of Klopp changing his mind on that. Anyone hoping to snap him up, England or otherwise, is going to fail.

And that shouldn’t be a shock. For one thing, Klopp left his Liverpool contract a year early and could only take up another job with the Reds’ express permission.

Now, they’re far more likely to give that with a national side than a top European side but it would still be a surprise. Klopp told them he wanted a break - going back on that, even for the England job, would be a blow.

Not that England are the only ones to try. The USA also hoped to land Klopp but were met with a similar rebuff.

England won’t land Jurgen Klopp

The Telegraph go on to say that Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel are among the favourites to replace Southgate.

It’ll all depend on the direction the FA want to go down, then, as that’s a fairly diverse group. The first two are English managers, of course, but Tuchel blows everyone out of the water in terms of trophies won.

And no matter who takes over, they’ll need to answer the biggest of questions quickly: do they rate Trent Alexander-Arnold enough to actually play him?

