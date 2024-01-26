Jurgen Klopp LIVE! Liverpool press conference updates and latest news as manager announces departure

Jurgen Klopp LIVE!

Liverpool will today host a press conference for manager Jurgen Klopp, where he will explain his decision to walk away from Anfield. At the end of the season, the German coach, 56, will call time on his illustrious era on Merseyside.

In a heartfelt statement made to fans, Klopp insisted he was "running out of energy" and admitted he was surprised by his own decision to take a step back. Attention now turns to how the Reds will see out the campaign under their manager of over eight years, with a potentially memorable departure coming up as they compete for four trophies, and their hunt for a successor.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has been installed as the early bookmakers' favourite, alongside Roberto De Zerbi and club legend Steven Gerrard. With plenty more reaction to come and updates ahead of Liverpool's game against Norwich in the FA Cup on Sunday, follow the latest news via Standard Sport's live blog!

A number of Premier League bosses are facing the media today ahead of their FA Cup ties.

Marco Silva and Erik ten Hag have both spoken about Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool.

Fulham boss Silva said: "A big surprise for all of us. Almost eight years and 500 games and it’s been a big success. A really nice guy and I wish him all the best."

Whereas Manchester United's Ten Hag said he can relate to Klopp saying he is burning out as manager of a top club.

He told reporters: "He has done an amazing job in Liverpool. I can understand [he ran out of energy]. Nine years is a long time.

"I think it's a period of building up, achieving targets, but also, I think setbacks and going into difficult periods. The Premier League is very intense.

"The combination with European club football, when you're there nine years, it's a long period, and I can understand he is running out of energy, and that is one of his arguments to step down."

Liverpool frontrunner distances himself from replacing Jurgen Klopp

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has cooled talk of himself returning to Liverpool to replace outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp.

German coach Klopp, 56, will depart Anfield at the end of the season after making a shock announcement of his decision on Friday.

Speculation has already begun on who might be installed in the Reds hotseat in the summer, with former midfielder Alonso the early bookmakers' favourite.

In five years at the club, he won the Champions League and FA Cup before leaving for Real Madrid.

"The board tells me to forget about leaving," he told a pre-planned press conference shortly after Klopp's announcement.

"They are happy with the project, also the president is proud and we’re already talking regarding things about next season.

"Rumours about my future have been there since August… I'm still here."

Numbers behind Jurgen Klopp success

Jurgen Klopp has won seven different honours including the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool and he has won more than 60 per cent of his 466 games in charge.

They won the 2019-20 title with 99 points, just one fewer than Manchester City's record 100 two years earlier, while their 97 as runners-up in 2018-19 is a record for any team who did not finish as champions. They lead this season's standings, five points clear of City having played one game more.

Klopp's next Premier League win will be his 200th, with his record currently standing at 199 out of 317 games. In all competitions he has won 283, drawn 105 and lost 78 and the club have scored 972 goals on his watch, a number that will surely hit four figures before the season is out.

That league title and the 2018-19 Champions League stand out as the highlights of Klopp's Anfield reign but success has come in all competitions.

Victory over Tottenham in Madrid, following a spectacular semi-final fightback against Barcelona, brought his first trophy with the club and the following season saw Liverpool win the UEFA Super Cup, the Club World Cup and then the Premier League.

A domestic cup double in 2021-22, winning both finals in penalty shoot-outs against Chelsea, allowed them to add the 2022 Community Shield. An eighth different trophy could come in this season's Europa League.

Klopp could finish with the highest win percentage of any manager in Liverpool's history and still has the chance to climb from fourth place in terms of trophies won with the club.

As of the announcement of the German's imminent departure he has won 60.7 per cent of matches, trailing only Sir Kenny Dalglish's 60.9 per cent across two spells and narrowly ahead of the club's formative managerial partnership William Edward Barclay and John McKenna who won 60.6 per cent from 1892 to 1896.

Only Bob Paisley, with 20 trophies including six league titles, Bill Shankly (11) and Dalglish (nine) rank ahead of Klopp's trophy count with the club.

Liverpool announce another exit with sporting director to leave

Following the departure of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have announced sporting director Jorg Schmadtke will also leave his role.

The German, 59, was coaxed out of retirement to replace Julian Ward last year and oversaw the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo during the summer transfer window.

It has been a quieter window for Liverpool this month and, once the market has concluded, Schmadtke will part ways with the club.

“Liverpool is a very special club so to have had the opportunity to work here has been a huge honour for me, even though I knew from the outset that it would only be for a short period," he said.

“I would like to thank everyone – the owners, manager, staff, players and fans – for the support I have been given and offer my best wishes for the rest of this season.”

Next Liverpool manager odds

Xabi Alonso has emerged as the early betting favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp as the new manager of Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso 5/4

Pep Lijnders 3/1

Steven Gerrard 11/2

Roberto De Zerbi 15/2

Julian Nagelsmann 9/1

Ange Postecoglou 14/1

Luis Enrique 14/1

Luciano Spalletti 16/1

Diego Simeone 16/1

Antonio Conte 20/1

Jose Mourinho 40/1

Rafa Benitez 40/1

Massimiliano Allegri 50/1

Domenico Tedesco 50/1

Jurgen Klopp's incredible Premier League stats

Anfield will be rocking in search of win number 200 against Chelsea next week!

Jurgen Klopp’s @LFC record in the Premier League 💪 pic.twitter.com/oeolLwMeXX — Premier League (@premierleague) January 26, 2024

Klopp has already revealed what he will do next

Jurgen Klopp could take a break from football after announcing his decision to leave Liverpool.

Speaking to German outlet SportBuzzer in August 2020, he declared: "I'll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp.

"If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game."

He backed up those comments in a later interview with Einfach Fussbal: "When I leave Liverpool, I won't take a new job the next day. That's for sure. I will take a one-year break after Liverpool."

Travelling the world watching football while he is still fit and healthy is certainly something Klopp could spend his time off pursuing, as he told German podcaster Matthias Hielscher last summer.

"I’m under contract with Liverpool until 2026," he said. "And I want to see that out, then take a gap year. That could be the end, but who knows how I’ll feel after a year?

"That’s why I’m leaving the door open. I would like to travel a lot, but not just being pushed around in a wheelchair or walking with a cane. I can watch football from anywhere. That’s why I won’t do the job forever..."

Multiple departures announced

Jurgen Klopp will not be the only one leaving Liverpool in the summer.

Assistant coaches Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz are also moving on, with the club saying Lijnders wants to pursue his own career as a manager.

Development coach Vitor Matos is also heading for pastures new.

A real revolution will be unfolding at Anfield!

Our assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also vacate their positions at the end of the season. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

Jamie Carragher reacts: 'Let's go out with a bang!'

11:25 , Marc Mayo

Jamie Carragher has described Jurgen Klopp's decision as a "body blow" to Liverpool.

But the Reds hero has urged the team to "go out with a bang" as they compete for four trophies this season, including the Carabao Cup final.

This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came.

I just thought it would be another few years away.

What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen! https://t.co/ajw372IEWX — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 26, 2024

Jurgen Klopp press conference

Liverpool will hold a press conference to announce Jurgen Klopp's upcoming exit at 3pm GMT.

We'll have all the updates from it as it happens right here.

Jurgen Klopp statement in full

11:19 , Marc Mayo

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it," Klopp said in an interview with Liverpool's official social media channels.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.

“I told the club already in November. I have to explain a little bit that maybe the job I do people see from the outside, I’m on the touchline and in training sessions and stuff like this, but the majority of all the things happen around these kind of things. That means a season starts and you plan pretty much the next season already.

“When we sat there together talking about potential signings, the next summer camp and can we go wherever, the thought came up, ‘I am not sure I am here then anymore’ and I was surprised myself by that. I obviously start thinking about it.

“It didn’t start [then], but of course last season was kind of a super-difficult season and there were moments when at other clubs probably the decision would have been, ‘Come on, thank you very much for everything but probably we should split here, or end it here.’ That didn’t happen here, obviously.

“For me it was super, super, super-important that I can help to bring this team back onto the rails. It was all I was thinking about. When I realised pretty early that happened, it’s a really good team with massive potential and a super age group, super characters and all that, then I could start thinking about myself again and that was the outcome. It is not what I want to [do], it is just what I think is 100 per cent right.

“We will have a moment, maybe the last matchday here or somewhere else – I mean in other countries or other competitions. There’s enough time to do these kinds of things. Let’s now really go for it. The outside world want to use this decision, laugh about it, want to disturb us.

“We are Liverpool, we went through harder things together. And you went through harder things before me. Let’s make a strength of it. That would be really cool. Let’s squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future.”

Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool

Good morning.

Who saw that coming?!

An incredibly well-kept secret has finally broken out of Anfield with the news that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The bombshell news has taken Premier League football by complete surprise.

Join us for all the reaction, latest news and updates as attention turns to Liverpool's search for a successor.

