Junior Tafa steps into UFC 298 matchup on one day’s notice after brother injured

The UFC 298 fight card is net neutral in Tafas after a wild turn of events on weigh-in day.

Minutes prior to Friday’s official weigh-ins in Anaheim, Calif., it was announced Justin Tafa withdrew and was out of his preliminary card bout Saturday vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Luckily, the promotion had another Tafa waiting in the wings.

In what is one of the shortest-notice fights taken in UFC history, Junior Tafa (5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) configured a contract during the official weigh-ins window, stepped on the scale, made weight, and now will compete vs. de Lima (21-9-1 MMA, 10-7 UFC) at Honda Center.

Tafa, 27, currently is booked to fight Karl Williams on March 23 in Las Vegas. The status of that bout is unclear, and is likely dependent on the outcome of Saturday’s bout. Tafa enters the contest off a knockout win over Parker Porter in August.

De Lima, 38, looks to rebound from a TKO defeat to Derrick Lewis in July.

With the change, the UFC 298 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria – for featherweight title

Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whittaker

Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Junior Tafa

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Danny Barlow vs. Josh Quinlan

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie