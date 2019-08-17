Dodgers' Julio Urias accepts 20-game suspension for domestic battery arrest

Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/teams/la-dodgers/" data-ylk="slk:Los Angeles Dodgers">Los Angeles Dodgers</a> starting pitcher <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/players/9585/" data-ylk="slk:Julio Urias">Julio Urias</a> will be eligible to return from suspension on Sept. 2. (AP)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias will be eligible to return from suspension on Sept. 2. (AP)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias accepted a 20-game suspension for his domestic violence arrest in May, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Saturday.

The suspension will include the five games he missed when he was placed on 7-day administrative leave immediately after the incident.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Because Urias is not appealing the decision, the suspension will begin immediately. Urias will be eligible to return on Sept. 2 against the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers released a statement with the announcement supporting the suspension and the team’s faith in Urias.

Urias also released his own statement through the MLB Players Association, saying he was accepting responsibility for his actions.

The domestic battery incident in question occurred on May 13, when Urias allegedly shoved a woman to the ground in the parking lot of a Los Angeles shopping center. The woman reportedly told police that she fell on her own, though several witnesses claimed they saw Urias shove her, per TMZ. It was also reported by TMZ that there is video of the incident backing up the witnesses’ assessment.

Urias accepted a deal with prosecutors in June that allowed him to avoid criminal charges as long as he participated in a hearing, committed no acts of violence going forward and participated in a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next