Dodgers' Julio Urias accepts 20-game suspension for domestic battery arrest

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias will be eligible to return from suspension on Sept. 2. (AP)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias accepted a 20-game suspension for his domestic violence arrest in May, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Saturday.

The suspension will include the five games he missed when he was placed on 7-day administrative leave immediately after the incident.

The suspension includes the 5 games he missed when he was on administrative leave in May so he has 15 left. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) August 17, 2019

Because Urias is not appealing the decision, the suspension will begin immediately. Urias will be eligible to return on Sept. 2 against the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers released a statement with the announcement supporting the suspension and the team’s faith in Urias.

Dodgers statement: “While we are disappointed in what occurred and support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office, we are also encouraged that Julio has taken responsibility for his actions and believe he will take the necessary steps to learn from this incident.” — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) August 17, 2019

Urias also released his own statement through the MLB Players Association, saying he was accepting responsibility for his actions.

The Major League Baseball Players Association is releasing the following statement on behalf of Julio Urías. pic.twitter.com/qPKfdVuyVI — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) August 17, 2019

The domestic battery incident in question occurred on May 13, when Urias allegedly shoved a woman to the ground in the parking lot of a Los Angeles shopping center. The woman reportedly told police that she fell on her own, though several witnesses claimed they saw Urias shove her, per TMZ. It was also reported by TMZ that there is video of the incident backing up the witnesses’ assessment.

Urias accepted a deal with prosecutors in June that allowed him to avoid criminal charges as long as he participated in a hearing, committed no acts of violence going forward and participated in a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

