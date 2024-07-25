Julian Alvarez wants to leave Manchester City as asking price revealed – Champions League club interested in transfer

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez holds a desire to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, with a price tag stamped on the Argentine international.

Speculation surrounding the future of the 24-year-old continues to circle European media, despite the player remaining on international duty with Argentina following his club exploits of 2023/24 and the Copa America.

Success at Alvarez’s first major tournament of the summer left the Manchester City striker with more to compete for, despite a second successive Copa America triumph, with Olympic Gold in Paris now in his sights.

However, it remains to be seen whether Manchester City will be the club able to boast Julian Alvarez’s international successes when he returns from summer holidays towards the end of August.

Rumours in the last few weeks have intensified regarding Alvarez’s desire to play for City given his current status as a back-up striker in the squad, and the latest reports would appear to indicate that the former River Plate man already has his mind made up.

According to the information of The Athletic’s Sam Lee, Julian Alvarez wants to leave Manchester City, while both he and his family would ‘welcome a move to a warmer climate’ and he wants more game time under Pep Guardiola.

The report continues by detailing that the Premier League champions are asking for roughly £60 million plus around £17 million in add-ons for the 24-year-old, which Atletico Madrid – who are widely understood to be his primary suitors – are not ready to pay.

Aside from the Spanish capital club, potential suitors in Julian Alvarez have been few and far between, but some reports have suggested that the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea could be interested in the player.

Ultimately, neither side has followed up on their initial admiration and interest in the player’s situation at Manchester City, leaving Atletico Madrid with somewhat of a clean run at the versatile forward during the remaining weeks of the transfer market.

Regardless of where Julian Alvarez’s future lies, Manchester City supporters will not see Alvarez play any part in the ongoing pre-season tour or the club’s FA Community Shield clash against Manchester United in early August.

In fact, should Alvarez go all the way for Argentina at the Olympics in Paris, a minimum three-week holiday period at the end of his season could mean that he will not return to Manchester City action until mid-September due to another international break beginning in late August.