Julia Stiles Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 3 with Husband Preston Cook Last Year

The actress is already mom to sons Strummer, 6, and Arlo, 2

Cindy Ord/Getty Julia Stiles

Julia Stiles is a mom of three!

The 10 Things I Hate About You star, 43, revealed that she privately welcomed her third child in 2023.

"I’m kind of like a bundle of emotions, because I have a 5-month-old baby and I went into directing my first movie," she told The New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday, April 3. Stiles was referring to her directorial debut for the film Wish You Were Here, which wrapped production in February.

The actress did not reveal the sex or name of her baby. She also shares sons Strummer, 6, and Arlo, 2, with husband Preston Cook, whom she married in 2017.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Julia Stiles

Stiles opted out of detailing her pregnancy. "I didn’t really talk about it," she told the Times, before she briefly shared her experience with motherhood, comparing it to her latest venture.

“I think that actually being a mom is really great training for being a director,” she continued. “You have to think 10 steps ahead but also be in the present moment. You have to be good at time management. You have to be sensitive to people’s needs and guide them, but also hold a boundary."

Still, the Save the Last Dance star confessed that she's still in a new baby haze.

“I am running on fumes in terms of sleep,” said Stiles. “But I feel more energized than I ever have.”

Stiles welcomed son Arlo, in 2022, and announced the exciting news on her Instagram. "Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! ✨ The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be. 💖," she wrote, alongside a photo of baby Arlo's feet.

In the following slide, she shared a photo of "how [her] 4 year old is taking it," showing a toilet defaced with red marker.

The star tied the knot with her husband in September 2017, when she was pregnant with their first son. She confirmed the news of their nuptials in an Instagram post at the time, writing, "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" alongside a winking face emoji.

"They got married Labor Day weekend with two friends on the beach in Seattle," Stiles' rep later confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement.

When she was pregnant with Strummer, Stiles braved the great outdoors by visiting the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state to see Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats perform with Kings of Leon.

“That time I went camping, nearly eight months pregnant, just to see @nathanielrateliff and the @nightsweatsnc,” Stiles wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump and toting a maternity pillow, with tents visible in the background.

