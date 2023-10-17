Julia Fox Says Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hair Still 'Haunts' Her: 'It Didn't Have to Be So Big'

Fox herself is known for wearing avant-garde fashion trends and one-of-a-kind looks

Julia Fox can’t get on board with one of Teresa Giudice’s most talked about looks.

The 33-year-old model, actress and author confessed during a segment of “Fashion or Trash Hun?” on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she was not a fan of Giudice’s wedding look for her August 2022 nuptials with Luis Ruelas — particularly her bridal beauty moment.

When Cohen put the The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s photo up on the screen, Fox immediately gasped. She put her hand up to cover her face and joked, “Oh my god, this one haunts me.”

The model added about Giudice’s hair: “It didn’t have to be so big!”

In classic New Jersey style, Giudice decided to wear a towering crowned hairstyle that cost a whopping $10,000 for the big event. The pouf hairstyle was made up of "over $7,000 worth of custom luxury hair extensions" that were secured with more than 1,500 bobby pins. She topped it off with a custom crystal tiara sourced from Bridal Styles Boutique in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"As we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen," her hairstylist Lucia Casazza revealed in an interview with Andy Cohen SiriusXM's Radio Andy posted after the ceremony. "You go big or you go home. [Teresa] said, 'My hair has to be over the top.'"

She paired the hair with a white strapless mermaid gown, complete with matching transparent long gloves and a lengthy veil that trailed down from her hair and down the steps of the platform for the ceremony.

Her whole look was so memorable that Giudice even revived the hairstyle for a surprise appearance on a January episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, in which Kelly Ripa won the show's "Best Halloween Performance” award for her interpretation of Giudice's pouf.

Fox is also no stranger to wearing avant-garde fashion and one-of-a-kind looks — including severely deconstructed denim and underwear as outerwear.

For What What Happens Live, she wore a dramatic black top with black faux fur trimmings that formed into a large gothic collar. Along with the extravagant top, she wore a matching black mini skirt and knee-high boots.

The Uncut Gems actress has shown that she has a penchant for black — rocking the color in an all-black leather outfit, consisting of a hooded crop top, a maxi skirt with cutouts exposing her rear and matching black high-heeled boots for a Fashion Week event in New York City in February.

After splitting from Kanye West last year, she also donned a tight, black dress with a cleavage-teasing cutout and white heels, and accessorized with thick silver bangles and matching earrings, her hair slicked back in a bun.



