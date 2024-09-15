Julen Lopetegui issues honest verdict as Danny Ings rescues point for West Ham at Fulham

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui credited his side's fight which helped them bounce back from their 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City last time out.

Danny Ings struck late to deny Fulham in a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage, though Lopetegui insists his team can improve.

The Hammers boss confirmed goalscorer Ings was close to leaving the club during the transfer window but was delighted with his cameo.

"We showed fight and we ran a lot but we can do better and that's my feeling," Lopetegui said.

"I am happy for the reaction, the feeling and spirit of the team but we have to improve with the ball, we can do better

Danny Ings struck late at Craven Cottage (Action Images via Reuters)

"In the end it was black and white, we have a point."

Ings' goal came after Jarrod Bowen's cross was met by the striker, whose powered effort saw Bernd Leno palm the ball into the side netting.

The equaliser marked the forward's first league goal since March.

Lopetegui added: "I think he's a good example. Ings more or less was out in the summer but he's stayed and he worked very hard despite not playing - he's a good example."