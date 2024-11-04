(Feature image courtesy of ESPN)

JuJu Watkins is as tough as them come because not even a bloody nose would stop her from being on the floor as USC survived a scare from Ole Miss.

Give the Rebels a ton of credit. They applied pressure on the Trojans shortly after halftime and rarely let up. Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and her squad caused 26 USC turnovers, keeping the Trojans flustered for much of the second half. Ole Miss also erased a 15-point lead thanks partly to a massive day from senior KK Deans. Deans was absolutely cooking as she put up 19 points, including four buckets from deep.

However, the Trojans remained calm, putting it all on the line — the free throw line — when their team needed it most. JuJu was part of that group effort to finish it, ending her day with 27 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and three steals. What did she get for her troubles? A double bloody nose as a parting gift.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: JuJu Watkins suffers double bloody nose during USC's comeback win against Ole Miss