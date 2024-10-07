Judge gives preliminary approval for NCAA settlement allowing revenue-sharing with athletes

A federal judge on Monday granted preliminary approval to the slightly revised version of a multi-billion-dollar settlement of three athlete-compensation antitrust cases against the NCAA and the Power Five conferences.

The decision moves the NCAA and the conferences closer to funding a $2.8 billion damages pool for current and former athletes over a span of 10 years and sets the stage for a fundamental change in college sports -- Division I schools being allowed to start paying athletes directly for use of their name, image and likeness, subject to a per-school cap that would increase over time.

However, the settlement process is not over, and potentially far from it. The process of officially notifying current and former athletes of the terms and claims procedures is set to begin in about two weeks. Those who would be covered by the agreement will have the opportunity to object or opt out before a final approval hearing, which will be set to occur in five to six months.

In addition, other legal appeals could occur. And the path to this point has not been perfectly smooth.

Lawyers representing three separate groups of athletes filed oppositions to preliminary approval. Then, during a hearing on Sept. 5, U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken said she would not approve the original version of the proposed settlement -- for set of reasons that differed from those expressed in the oppositions.

On Sept. 26, the lawyers who crafted the proposed settlement filed an adjusted version of the agreement. The updated version addressed Wilken’s concerns about how the original version defined the types of entities and individuals whose current NIL agreements with athletes would be subject to special scrutiny under a new regulatory structure that the NCAA and the conferences are insisting that they get in exchange for agreeing to the industry-changing deal.

"A huge step forward for NCAA athletes," Steve Berman, a lead attorney for the plaintiffs said in an email to USA TODAY Sports.

