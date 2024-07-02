Jude Bellingham unlikely to face Euro 2024 ban after controversial gesture in big boost for England

Jude Bellingham is unlikely to face punishment ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland, despite UEFA launching an investigation into a seemingly crude gesture following his dramatic equaliser against Slovakia.

Bellingham is being investigated by the governing body for a “potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct” after he motioned towards his crotch while appearing to look in the direction of the Slovakia bench on Sunday.

The midfielder, however, insists the gesture was an “inside joke” aimed not at the opposition but at a group of “close friends” seated in the stands nearby.

If Bellingham is found guilty, a fine is the most likely punishment, though it is within Uefa’s remit to dish out suspensions for such offences, prompting fears he could be ruled out of the match against the Swiss in Dusseldorf.

However, it is understood that the body are unlikely to rush through a decision ahead of that game.

Bellingham rescued England with a brilliant overhead kick (AP)

Uefa have appointed an “ethics and disciplinary inspector” to the case and such investigations typically take time.

An investigator appointed to look into allegations of monkey chanting from Serbia fans during England’s victory over Serbia on June 16 is yet to return any findings.

The Bellingham case is complicated by the grey area around what constitutes an “obscene gesture”, as well as the likely difficulty in proving the Real Madrid star was targeting the Slovakia bench.