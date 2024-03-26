Advertisement

Jude Bellingham denies Belgium at the death as England secure draw at Wembley

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer
·1 min read

Jude Bellingham struck at the death to salvage England a deserved draw against Belgium on a night of impressive auditions in the final match before Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 selection.

Three days on from the late loss to Brazil, the absentee-hit Euro 2020 runners-up faced another high-level test as the side third in FIFA’s world rankings hosted the team in fourth.

England were heading for another Wembley defeat after Youri Tielemans punished first-half errors either side of Ivan Toney’s penalty, only for Bellingham to secure a 2-2 draw in stoppage time.

Toney did well on his first start, as did fellow full debutants Ezri Konsa and, in particular, 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo in the final friendly before Southgate names an expanded Euros squad on May 21.

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham was delighted with his equaliser (Mike Egerton/PA)

The England boss has plenty of food for thought after a night of promise and problems, which started with John Stones limping off and Tielemans capitalising on a Jordan Pickford error in a nightmare first 11 minutes.

England rallied and quickly levelled as Toney converted the penalty he won, before Jarrod Bowen saw a first international goal ruled out for offside.

Southgate’s side continued strongly, but Lewis Dunk’s failed attempt to cut out a long ball allowed Romelu Lukaku to superbly cross for Tielemans to head Belgium back ahead.

England responded impressively after the break but looked set to fall short until Bellingham’s stoppage-time strike.