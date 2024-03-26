Jude Bellingham denies Belgium at the death as England secure draw at Wembley

Jude Bellingham struck at the death to salvage England a deserved draw against Belgium on a night of impressive auditions in the final match before Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 selection.

Three days on from the late loss to Brazil, the absentee-hit Euro 2020 runners-up faced another high-level test as the side third in FIFA’s world rankings hosted the team in fourth.

England were heading for another Wembley defeat after Youri Tielemans punished first-half errors either side of Ivan Toney’s penalty, only for Bellingham to secure a 2-2 draw in stoppage time.

Toney did well on his first start, as did fellow full debutants Ezri Konsa and, in particular, 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo in the final friendly before Southgate names an expanded Euros squad on May 21.

Jude Bellingham was delighted with his equaliser (Mike Egerton/PA)

The England boss has plenty of food for thought after a night of promise and problems, which started with John Stones limping off and Tielemans capitalising on a Jordan Pickford error in a nightmare first 11 minutes.

England rallied and quickly levelled as Toney converted the penalty he won, before Jarrod Bowen saw a first international goal ruled out for offside.

Southgate’s side continued strongly, but Lewis Dunk’s failed attempt to cut out a long ball allowed Romelu Lukaku to superbly cross for Tielemans to head Belgium back ahead.

England responded impressively after the break but looked set to fall short until Bellingham’s stoppage-time strike.