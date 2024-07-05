Jude Bellingham avoids an immediate ban at Euro 2024 over offensive gesture but gets fined

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham has avoided an immediate ban after the England midfielder appeared to make an offensive gesture in his team's win over Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Bellingham will be available for England's game against Switzerland on Saturday for a place in the semifinals after UEFA on Friday imposed a one-game ban but said it “is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period” of a year.

The Real Madrid midfielder will have to pay a fine of 30,000 euros ($32,500).

UEFA said the punishment was “for violating the basic rules of decent conduct” in the Slovakia game.

Bellingham seemed to make a gesture with his hand toward his crotch after scoring an overhead kick to level the score Sunday as England went on to win 2-1 in extra time.

Bellingham’s goal with about 80 seconds left in the game saved England from a humiliating exit in the first knockout round.

Bellingham previously denied suggestions he gestured toward the Slovakia bench.

“An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” Bellingham wrote on X.

UEFA also fined England a total of 11,000 euros ($11,900) for crowd disturbances and the “lighting of fireworks” at the Slovakia game.

Five years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo — then playing for Juventus — and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone were each fined 20,000 euros ($22,700) by UEFA for making obscene gestures during their Champions League matchup.

Disgraced former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales was also involved in a similar incident at the end of the Women’s World Cup final last August. He grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture while Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Sofía were standing nearby.

That offense was overshadowed soon after when Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent. Rubiales was barred by FIFA from working in soccer until after the men’s 2026 World Cup.

In another case Friday, UEFA banned Turkey defender Merih Demiral for two games after he made a hand sign associated with an ultra-nationalist group while celebrating in Turkey's 2-1 win over Austria.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

James Ellingworth, The Associated Press