Juan Soto updates: Mets introduce $765 million superstar at press conference

Juan Soto will be officially introduced by the New York Mets on Thursday in a press conference at Citi Field after agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million contract – the biggest deal in sports history.

“This is a seminal moment in franchise history,” Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement.

Soto, 26, debuted as a 19-year-old with the Washington Nationals in 2018 and has since been one of the best hitters in baseball. He's finished in the top 10 of MVP voting five times in the past six seasons and set a career high with 41 home runs in 2024, helping the New York Yankees reach the World Series after an offseason trade from the San Diego Padres.

“Today’s signing further solidifies our organizational commitment to consistent championship competitiveness,” said Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns. “Not only does Juan provide historic levels of on field production, but his joy, intensity, and passion for the game mirror our budding culture."

The Mets made a surprise run to the NLCS this season, losing to the eventual-champion Los Angeles Dodgers in six games,

What time is the Juan Soto press conference?

Soto's press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Juan Soto contract details

Number of years: 15

Signing bonus: $75 million

Total value of contract: $765 million. That's $65 million more than the 10-year, $700 million contract Shohei Ohtani signed last offseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Deferred money: $0

Average annual value: $51 million. Also a record, since a sizable portion of Ohtani's contract is deferred until after his playing days are over.

Opt-out clauses: Soto has the right to opt out of his contract after the 2029 season. The Mets also have the right to void Soto’s buyout if they increase his salary from $51 million to $55 million beginning in 2030 for 10 years.

Potential total value of contract: $805 million, if the Mets exercise their option.

