Journalist teases big Sunday news amid reports of Liverpool TALKS

One journalist for the Daily Mail has teased a big transfer day on Sunday. Liverpool could well be involved after new reports.

The Daily Mail's Lewis Steele believes Sunday could be a big day for transfers. It comes as certain clubs desperately attempt to meet Premier League spending rules.

Those rules have forced a number of notable transfers in recent days. The likes of Chelsea, Everton, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all potentially in breach of the rules and need to sell players in order to meet them.

Steele believes Sunday - the final day before clubs must meet the rules - could be a big one.

"Get the yellow ties out, PSR deadline day is more exciting than the real thing," he wrote on X.

This comes right as Liverpool are reportedly in talks - or at least, were in talks - with Newcastle. The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that there had been contact from the Magpies offering Anthony Gordon.

The Athletic backed this up. Both reports, however, make it clear that Liverpool did not like the offer as it included Jarell Quansah, a player they're not willing to sell.

But the Mail also claim talks could resume this weekend, potentially setting up a dramatic 'deadline' day.

Liverpool and Anthony Gordon

It's entirely possible, of course, that Steele is merely seeing these reports and getting excited about the prospect himself, rather than actually knowing anything is happening. Regardless, Sunday is the day when Gordon to Liverpool could happen.

The player himself is a boyhood Red, despite his history with Everton. He's made no secret of that fact, either, and would reportedly jump at the chance to move back to Merseyside.

But there are hurdles. For one, the price. For another, Liverpool have four or five players who can play on the left-wing and paying a massive fee for another feels like a stretch.

So let's see what happens. It could be a big day, or it could be a quiet one.

