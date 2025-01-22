Journalist confirms Chelsea’s striker intentions as noise build – feels like it will happen

You know when you just get a sense that one deal just HAS to happen purely because there is just so much noise? Well this one is that.

You hear pretty much every top journalist mentioning the player’s name and Chelsea’s serious interest in signing him, and it just has a feel of happening.

Maybe this one does not happen this month though, but you get a real belief now that Chelsea are certainly going to be signing Liam Delap of Ipswich Town.

I’ve lost count of the amount of different outlets and reports suggesting that Chelsea are now mega keen on signing Delap, even for this month. Some of the top sources and journalists around have now mentioned it.

The issue is that his current club are battling relegation this season in the Premier League and they will do all they can to stay up. And doing all they can means keeping their main man up top until the summer at least. So Chelsea might have to wait, even though they ideally need a new striker in the door right now.

Delap to Chelsea feels like it will happen

Liam Delap celebrates a goal for Ipswich. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The latest journalist to yet again mention Delap to Chelsea is Ben Jacobs, in his latest article on GIVEMESPORT this week.

He says that Chelsea hold a strong interest in Liam Delap, and are viewed by many industry insiders as in pole position to land his signature. Ipswich don’t wish to sell mid-season, but a summer exit is realistic.

A ‘strong interest’ – so not just an interest. And the fact they all keep mentioning him, actually feels like there could already be something going on here with this one.

We will have to wait and see what happens.