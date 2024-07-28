Josh Kroenke makes statement on overseas Arsenal league games

Josh Kroenke has suggested he opposes the idea of Premier League matches being played overseas, amid Arsenal’s current tour of the United States.

(L-R) Josh Kroenke, Cooper Kupp, Mikel Arteta, Sean McVay, Martin Ødegaard, and Stan Kroenke during the “Football Meets Football” Youth Clinic at the LA Rams NFL training camp on the Loyola Marymount University (LMU) campus on July 26, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Though the idea has often been opposed by Arsenal fans, it wouldn’t have been particularly surprising if club owners Stan and Josh Kroenke were supportive of playing Premier League games overseas.

Both are Americans, and they know the value of playing matches in the States. That’s why Arsenal are currently playing pre-season friendlies in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, after all.

Yet when questioned on the prospect by Gaygooners, Josh Kroenke suggested they are against the idea.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: Stan Kroenke owner of Arsenal and the Los Angeles Rams, signs an autograph as he attends the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Barcelona at SoFi Stadium on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“I am not 100% sure of where this thought came from but while it does sound attractive to a broadcaster or to FIFA, we are happy with the current arrangement in the schedule both domestically and in Europe,” Kroenke said.

“As a club, we have worked incredibly hard on and off the pitch the past few years… so our goal is to re-establish a meaningful connection with our supporters, help shape club policy where appropriate and develop trust in the direction we are heading as a club.

“For anyone who has been at the Emirates the past few years, what we have now is very special, there a lot of factors that go into creating such a special environment.

“I believe the people in this room have helped turn our home stadium into a fortress and we want to host as many matches as possible so our players feel the love and injection of energy that is provided by the special environment.”

CARSON, CALIFORNIA: Mikel Arteta of Arsenal FC looks on from the sideline during the second half against AFC Bournemouth at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 24, 2024. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Matt Hughes reports for The S*n that FIFA are ready to endorse the plan to have competitive games in the U.S., setting up a working group to study the issue. Chelsea are believed to be in favour of the change.

But Arsenal’s current stance appears to be that they want to continue playing matches at the Emirates Stadium whenever they can.