Josh Kerr beats Ingebrigtsen but must settle for 1500m silver after USA’s Hocker wins in stunning upset

USA's Cole Hocker celebrates a shock victory in the men's 1500m final - AFP/Ben Stansall

Josh Kerr claimed 1500 metres silver after the United States’ Cole Hocker stormed to a shock gold in Olympic record time.

The Stade de France final was billed as the showdown of the century between the world champion Scotsman and his arch nemesis Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist.

The Norwegian quickly saw himself in front and held the lead into the final lap, when Kerr made his move along the back straight.

Just as it looked like Great Britain might have their second gold medal on the track, Hocker surged forward to snatch the title away as American Yared Nuguse claimed bronze, with Ingebrigtsen fourth.

Kerr told BBC Sport: “I can’t walk away from the championship disappointed. Obviously I said what my goals were, it was pretty obvious.

“But I’ve put a performance out there today that I was extremely proud of. I focused on my controllables, I ran the fastest and best 1500 metres I’ve ever done in my life and so when you start worrying about what everyone else does from the results then you’ll never be satisfied.

“It’s obviously not the colour of medal I want but it’s working towards the right colour - from bronze to silver.”

Ingebrigtsen told the BBC: “My plan was to win. It didn’t go according to plan. But I felt very strong the first couple of laps.

“I had difficulty telling the pace because it was quite fast. But it was difficult to slow down and reduce myself a little bit.

“I saw I was starting to get a little bit of a gap and I kept on pushing but it was just 100 metres too long today. The guys behind me finishing in front of me did a great race. It’s not always easy to spend your energy wisely but I felt strong and not the result I wanted.

“A 1500m the pace is so fast the whole race, especially with me opening so strong. You cant really tell 100 per cent when you’re hitting the wall before you hit it - it just a little bit too early today.”

Kerr might not have taken the title, but he did set a new national record in 3:27.79, while Nuguse clocked a personal best 3:27.80 and Ingebrigtsen finished in 3:28.24.

Kerr takes silver behind shock champion Hocker: As it happened

09:07 PM BST

How Hocker spoiled the party to take gold

08:25 PM BST

Ingebrigtsen getting a bit of a roasting in the Norwegian press

Well, at least from national tabloid Dagbladet who described it as a ‘total fiasko’. You do not need to speak Norwegian to know what that means.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen reacts after competing in the men's 1500m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 6, 2024.

08:20 PM BST

Thom Gibbs’ verdict from the stadium

08:19 PM BST

More from Kerr on the race and Ingebrigtsen’s tactics

I knew we had to weather a storm early, keep calm and make sure we were staying emotionally as locked in as we could and then at 600 to go I felt like I had a lot left. Coming round the last bend I obviously got pushed out a little bit and had to work hard, obviously was able to come round him but there’s a lot of running left at that point, it’s so difficult to keep track of everything that’s going on in the last hundred or so. The result is what the result is but super proud of the way I executed today. I am secure in myself as a medallist every time I come to these championships every time bar one in the last four years, I have been consistent at this level and I will get he medal I want when it comes to it at the end of my career but today wasn’t that day but it’s a heck of a step in the right direction.

08:19 PM BST

Kerr reacts to a silver medal

I can’t walk away from a championship disappointed. I said what my goals were, it was pretty obvious. I put a performance out there today that I was extremely proud of. I focused on my controllables. I run the fastest and best tactical 1500m I have done in my life so when you start worrying about what everyone else does from the results you’ll never be satisfied. It’s obviously not the colour of medal I want but it’s working towards the right colour from bronze to silver. I’m 26 years old, this road is not over. I really wanted it today... and obviously I didn’t get it so there’s going to be that part of me that’s eager and ready for that next one. I’m really, really proud of the way I executed that today. That is just going to have to be enough for just now. It makes me hungry and ready for me, I am just glad I was able to add another tally to the medal count for Team GB today.

08:17 PM BST

Cole Hocker is the Olympic champion

Bronze medalist Yared Nuguse of Team United States , silver medalist Josh Kerr of Team Great Britain, gold medalist Cole Hocker of Team United States amnd Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Team Norway cross the finish line during the Men's 1500m Final on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France.

Cole Hocker celebrates

Cole Hocker celebrates

08:06 PM BST

Ingebrigtsen speaks

My plan was to win. It didn’t go according to plan, I felt strong the first coiple of laps and that’s why I had difficulty telling the pace because it was quite fast. It was difficult to slow down and reduce myself a bit. I kept on pushing but it was just 100m too long today. The guys behind me finishing in front of me did a great race. It’s not always easy to spend your energy wisely but I felt strong and not the result I wanted, but yeah. A 1500m the pace is so fast the whole race, especially with me opening so fast you can’t really tell 100 per cent you’re hitting the wall when you’re hitting it. It was just a little bit too early today.

08:02 PM BST

Ingebrigtsen went hard there

Too hard, in the end. And did not have enough. Wonder if that is helping how Kerr feels. In fairness, he looks delighted and fair enough. Well done.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, of Norway, competes during the men's 1500-meter final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France

07:58 PM BST

Kerr is draped in the Union flag

His bronze from Tokyo is bettered by silver here but he wanted gold here. He doesn’t look too upset with silver and, in fairness a personal best and a British record is all you can ask for. Still, I am sure he will be a little upset...

07:57 PM BST

It’s an Olympic record for Cole Hocker!

Silver is confirmed for Josh Kerr who ran a national record. You cannot ask for much more than that.

Ingebrigtsen does not even get a medal... it’s Yarad Nuguse from the United States who gets bronze. But was only 0.01sec behind Kerr.

07:55 PM BST

JOSH KERR TAKES SILVER!

Ingebrigtsen slows up and Kerr looks good heading into the final 50m or so but it’s Cole Hocker from the United States who is there to pounce on Kerr in the final 15 metres or so! Does Kerr even get silver or is it bronze?

Cole Hocker of United States celebrates after crossing the line to win gold ahead of Josh Kerr of Britain and Yared Nuguse of United States

07:53 PM BST

FINAL LAP

Ingebrigtsen has slowed a bit? He has. Kerr is closing him in and looks to be the fitter man right now... as they enter the final bend Kerr is right over the Norwegian’s shoulder!

07:53 PM BST

2 laps to go

It’s a quick pace with Ingebrigtsen leading the way from Cheruiyot now as the Norwegian stretches his lead at the front. The Kenyan tries to go with him. This is a rapid pace. Kerr in third, still within touching distance, just about

07:52 PM BST

3 laps to go

Ingebrigsten leads the way with Kerr in third. 54.8 for the first lap... the two Kenyans up there too in the top four.

07:51 PM BST

Here we go!

We’re off in Paris and Kerr hits the front straight away. Ingebrigsten is a bit further back initially before bursting to the front...

07:48 PM BST

The walk-ons (are they called that?) are beginning at the Stade de France

Kerr comes out with his customary glasses on, followed by Ingebrigtsen.

07:48 PM BST

The last man to win 1500m gold for Great Britain at the Olympics

Sebastian Coe wins in Los Angeles - Getty Images/Laurence Cottrell

Seb Coe of Great Britain draped in the Union flag after the 1500 Metres final...12 Aug 1984: Sebastian Seb Coe of Great Britain draped in the Union Jack after the 1500 Metres final

07:36 PM BST

Kerr: “I’m gonna be myself and people can take that as they want”

“For me, I am not too worried about people’s perceptions of me. I believe that I am currently the best 1500m runner in the world and I think he believes he’s the best 1500m in the world. People are excited about talking about that rivalry and I am not going to shy away from it. The goal of being an Olympic champion is an addiction... I know I can handle the pressure.”

Britain's Josh Kerr competes in the men's 1500m semi-final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024

07:31 PM BST

A bit of an image transformation for the Norwegian in the last five years

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen competes in the mens 3000m event at the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow on March 1, 2019

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway competes during the Men's 1500m Semi-Final on Day 9 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 4, 2024 in Saint-Denis, France

Fair enough, really.

07:19 PM BST

Current medal table

Great Britain have just won silver in the men’s team sprint in the velodrome.

Can Kerr claim gold to give Team GB a push for third in the medal table?

07:10 PM BST

06:59 PM BST

06:57 PM BST

Men’s 1500m start list and qualification times

Yarad Nuguse, United States - 3min 31.72sec Hobbs Kessler, United States - 3min 31.97sec Neil Gourley, Great Britain - 3min 32.11sec Niels Laros, Netherlands - 3min 32.22sec Timothy Cheruiyot, Kenya - 3min 32.30sec Narve Gilje Nordaas, Norway - 3min 32.34sec Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway - 3min 32.38sec Josh Kerr, Great Britain - 3min 32.46sec Cole Hocker, United States - 3min 32.54sec Brian Komen, Kenya - 3min 32.57sec Pietro Arese, Italy - 3min 33.03sec

So, two Britons, two Norwegians, two Kenyans, three Americans and a lone Italian and Dutch respectively.

04:13 PM BST

Good evening

Welcome to our coverage for tonight’s men’s 1500m final from the Stade de France in Paris. It is always difficult to pick out a single showpiece event when it comes to the Olympic athletics programme (though the men’s 100m is the obvious one) because there are so many potential options. As far as rivalries on the track go, however, this event has to be up there.

Josh Kerr of Great Britain and Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway are not only the two favourites for the race but are also bitter rivals, with the pair duelling on track and engaging in a war of words off it in recent times. Sebastian Coe described the relationship as “probably not a friendship made in heaven”.

Kerr has not run in many events this year which has led his Norwegian rival to label him “the Brit that never competes”. Kerr, though, has said it will be a vicous and hard event as he aims to become the first British man to claim gold in this event since Lord Coe in 1984. In fact, Ingebrigtsen will be aiming to become the first man to defend the gold medal since Coe the very same year.

Of the event in which Kerr won a bronze in 2020 to Ingebrigtsen’s gold in Tokyo, Kerr declared: “They should be expecting one of the most vicious and hardest 1500 metres this sport has seen for a very long time.

“I am ready to go after it. I think we all are. There has been a lot of talk and words over the last 12 months, even two years. I am looking to settle that on Tuesday and give it my best performance.

“This is my fifth major championship final. I don’t miss these because I am good at what I do. I will show that in the final. I have been picturing this for my whole life. It is going to be another day in the office for me. I will put on a performance in front of millions of people. And give our sport the best crowd experience - that’s my job.

“Jakob will try to win, I will try to win, and we will see who wins.”

The event gets under way at 7.50pm BST and we will be here for the build-up, live updates and reaction.