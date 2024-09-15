Josh Jacobs fumbled on the goal line to devastate prop bettors and fantasy managers twice in one half

Sep 15, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) fumbles the football near the goal line during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880892 ORIG FILE ID: 20240915_jah_sh5_017.JPG

Josh Jacobs had an outstanding half of football to open the Green Bay Packers' Week 2 game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, running for 128 yards to carry the team with starting quarterback Jordan Love missing in action.

The only thing Jacobs was missing was a touchdown. But it wasn't for lack of opportunity.

Jacobs nearly scored on a four-yard carry in the second quarter, but he had the ball punched out of his hands just before crossing the goal line. So, instead of putting the Packers up 17-0, it was a turnover in the end zone.

That was the second touchdown Jacobs missed out on after he had a 20-yard score nullified by a holding penalty the previous drive. As you can imagine, people who bet on Jacobs' anytime TD prop -- and those who had Jacobs in their fantasy lineups -- weren't particularly happy about falling short after coming so close twice.

Though the Packers still had another half of football left, fans didn't seem confident Jacobs would keep getting chances with backup Malik Willis under center.

Come on Josh Jacobs....Thats two times screwed now on TD's. Holding on the first, and now a fumble. SMH — Brandon Reef (@BrandonReef) September 15, 2024

Josh jacobs fumbles going for a TD on the 3 yard line. I slammed him. That’s the only reason that happened. How do they know who i bet and make sure it doesn’t hit? This is a weekly thing where it’s not a coincidence anymore — Syncs Scores (@SyncsScores) September 15, 2024

JOSH JACOBS FUMBLED IN THE ENDZONE!



COLTS BALL!pic.twitter.com/JcT0DkUh0W https://t.co/Zxlvz1dnex — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2024

Josh Jacobs fumbled my td 😮‍💨 — JayBo 🏋🏾〽️ (@Juss_Jayy_) September 15, 2024

Josh Jacobs I needed that TD for fantasy 😢 — Twigz 💥 (@_Twigz) September 15, 2024

Anytime Josh Jacobs TD might go down as the worst beat of the weekend — slatt williams (@pLasticfunds) September 15, 2024

