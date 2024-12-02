Josh Allen score passing and receiving touchdown on same play vs. 49ers

Leave it to Josh Allen to one-up himself a few days after getting engaged.

Two days after Allen popped the question to singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld, he scored an all-time, highlight-reel touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers on "Sunday Night Football."

With six minutes left in the third quarter, the 28-year-old quarterback for the Buffalo Bills threw a pass to his left to wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper immediately got wrapped up by a few 49ers defenders and struggled for a moment before lateraling the ball back to Allen.

The dual-threat gunslinger took the lateral at the 49ers' 9-yard line, charged forward and dove for the pylon at the front-left corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

The play gave Allen his second touchdown pass of the game. Thanks to his heroics off of Cooper's lateral, it was also considered a receiving touchdown. The touchdown extended the Bills' lead to 28-3 late in the third quarter on a snowy night in Buffalo.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Josh Allen highlights: Bills QB scores wild touchdown vs. 49ers