Josh Allen playing a historic game against the Rams only to lose is so classic Bills

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151529 ORIG FILE ID: 2188935971

At the moment, there's really not much to quibble about the Buffalo Bills. They're in line for a top-two seed in the AFC playoff picture, are a prime Super Bowl contender, and have one of the best football players on the planet. What could you possibly have to complain about a team that's won five consecutive AFC East division titles?

Mostly, it's that "best football player on the planet" part.

On Sunday, the Bills fell 44-42 in dramatic fashion to the Los Angeles Rams. (A non-false start from Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein might have helped.) At one point, the Rams went up 38-21 before Buffalo launched a furious comeback behind a perfect performance from Allen, who was marvelous from start to finish. All told, Allen put up 424 yards of offense (342 passing, 82 rushing) while throwing three touchdowns and running three himself.

It's one of the best games Allen has ever played and is officially the first time ever an NFL player has thrown and rushed for three touchdowns each in a single regular season game.

The fact that the Bills lost anyway because their defense couldn't reliably get a stop -- letting Allen down in the process -- is so classic Bills.

Josh Allen is the first player ever to record 3 pass TD and 3 rush TD in a single regular season game pic.twitter.com/Xymt5o7i22 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 9, 2024

It's been a while since Allen put on a red cape like this for the Bills, only for them to fall short. For what it's worth, we know everything's right in the world if the Bills are still unfathomably losing games like this after heroic efforts from their superstar face of the franchise.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Josh Allen playing a historic game against the Rams only to lose is so classic Bills