Josh Allen jokingly told teams to stay away from hiring Bills OC Joe Brady as their next head coach

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their wild-card matchup against the Broncos on Sunday, but offensive coordinator Joe Brady will likely have plenty of other prep work to do on his own.

With teams that missed the playoffs waiting little time to make their coaching dismissals, at least four teams have requested to interview Brady as a candidate for their head-coaching vacancy. And when it comes to Brady, few players have worked closer with the 35-year-old than Josh Allen. So, it made plenty of sense for reporters to ask the Bills quarterback about Brady's merits as a future head coach.

But hey, Allen wasn't exactly rooting for Brady to leave Buffalo.

With Bills OC Joe Brady a popular candidate for head coaching vacancies, Josh Allen joked today that Brady "hasn't done anything for us. Teams should stay away from him." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xBr0FPhMcq — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 8, 2025

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Allen joked that teams should stay away from Brady. He said:

"Nothing. He hasn't done anything for us. Teams should stay away from him."

He went on to offer his actual opinion and endorsement for Brady:

"He's been fantastic. Coming into a situation last year -- it's not easy to switch play callers mid-year. And he came in and if you look at our splits, our success that we've had as a team, it's noticeable. He's one of the most positive guys in the building. He's always got juice and energy for the guys. That's something that we love and appreciate about him. And he's as real as they come."

Well played, Josh. Had us there for a second.

