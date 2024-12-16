Josh Allen injury update: Bills QB undergoes X-rays after 'funky fall'

The only thing that could put a damper to the Buffalo Bills' 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday was a possible injury concern for Josh Allen.

The quarterback went to the X-ray room at Ford Field after the game but said there was no reason for concern.

"Just took a funky fall," Allen said in a postgame news conference when asked why he went for X-rays. "More peace of mind than anything. Everything checked out fine."

Allen, who is widely considered the NFL MVP front-runner, had 430 total yards – a season-high 362 passing and 68 rushing – and four total touchdowns to key the Bills' victory, which ended the Lions' franchise-record 11-game win streak.

The Bills host the New England Patriots next Sunday.

