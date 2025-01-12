Josh Allen deflected Lamar Jackson MVP playoff matchup question with classy praise

Credit: NFL/CBS

On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills systematically defeated the upstart Denver Broncos in the AFC Wild Card game. The Bills were so demonstratively better than the Broncos that it gave everyone plenty of time to start pondering an MVP matchup between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, the two premier players in pro football this season.

With a week's worth of hype, narratives (sound and likely reckless), and discussion officially on the way, CBS's Tracy Wolfson asked Allen for his initial thoughts on having to beat Jackson and the Ravens next weekend.

Naturally, in the aftermath of a playoff win, rather than feed the machine with an aggressive or confident quote, Allen. He claimed Jackson is arguably the most dynamic player in the NFL. This, before noting he's much more worried about studying the Ravens' defense since Allen doesn't share the field at the same time as his similarly electric peer. A fair point for anyone billing this as solely "Allen vs. Jackson." That's not how it works.

Honestly, you can't play the respect and sportsmanship card any better in advance of such a massive matchup. What a pro:

Josh Allen vs Lamar Jackson next week



Josh Allen gives @tracywolfson a preview of what's to come pic.twitter.com/ri7BR3XCME — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 12, 2025

Everyone with even tangential knowledge of the NFL this year knows that an Allen and Lamar duel with a berth in the AFC title game will probably be akin to a cinematic masterpiece. For me, personally, there's not a doubt in my mind.

Still, it's nice to see Allen start the festivities by playing it cool.

Your move, Lamar.

