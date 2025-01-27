Josh Allen’s apparent confident words before Bills’ doomed last possession were so tragic

Credit: NFL/CBS

The Buffalo Bills almost did it.

In the closing moments of the AFC title game, they had the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the ropes. But with the game on the line, the Bills' offense folded. Their last possession of the evening was capped by a brutal fourth-down drop from tight end Dalton Kincaid, even though Josh Allen gave him a chance to make the play.

In the end, the Chiefs closed the Bills out by getting a couple of first downs to cement a third straight trip to the Super Bowl.

All of this was particularly tragic given what Josh Allen appeared to say on camera before the Bills' offense took the field last time. As the Chiefs took a 32-29 lead, Allen was captured seemingly saying, "I'm ready," as if he was ready for his moment to take the Bills to the Super Bowl.

Given what happened after, this sequence now looks so tragic for the superstar quarterback:

Man. You have to feel bad for one of the best players of his generation.

Every time Allen has had a chance to upend the NFL's latest dynasty, it feels like the Bills have spontaneously combusted for no good reason.

Alas. Allen and his teammates will just have to try again next year.

