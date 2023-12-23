Joseph Parker stuns Deontay Wilder via unanimous decision with dominant performance

The New Zealand native Parker improved to 34-3 and sent Wilder to his third defeat in his last four fights. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) (Richard Pelham via Getty Images)

Joseph Parker beat Deontay Wilder via unanimous decision (118-111, 118-110, 120-108) in a heavyweight bout during the "The Day of Reckoning" at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Wilder, who entered the fight with 42 of his 43 wins coming via knockout, waited for his opportunity to add another KO to his ledger, but time ran out, and Parker took advantage of the opportunity.

This is Wilder's third defeat in his last four fights.

This story will be updated.