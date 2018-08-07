Joseph Benavidez vs. Ray Borg Shifted to UFC 25th Anniversary Card in Denver

Joseph Benavidez TUF 24 Finale Post-Fight Press Conference

A fight between top flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Ray Borg has been shifted to the UFC's 25th Anniversary fight card in Denver.

Though Benavidez vs. Borg had originally been agreed to for Oct. 6 at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, the fight has been moved to Nov. 10 at UFC Fight Night 139, according to a report by The Denver Post.

The likely reason for the move was Conor McGregor's presence in the main event of UFC 229, where he will challenge undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor has three protection orders issued against him for his April 5 actions at the UFC 223 Media Day, when he caused injury to two UFC fighters and one UFC employee.

One of the two fighters was Borg, whom McGregor is not allowed to come within close proximity until July 2020.

McGregor threw an appliance dolly at the window of a bus that held numerous UFC fighters, including Nurmagomedov, Rose Namajunas, Borg, and Michael Chiesa. The window shattered and injured Borg and Chiesa, necessitating their removal from the UFC 223 fight card.

Benavidez will look to get back on track in Denver after suffering a very close defeat to Sergio Pettis at UFC 225 after he returned to action following ACL reconstruction surgery on his knee.

Prior to that setback, Benavidez had only lost to former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson since moving down to 125 pounds.

As for Borg, he will also attempt to get back in the win column after he suffered a loss of his own to Johnson last year.

A featherweight fight between Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) is expected to headline the UFC Fight Night 139 fight card.