HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 16: A scoreboard operator shows the ball hit by Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros (not pictured) for a ground rule double in the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park on August 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 776096662 ORIG FILE ID: 2167082001

Houston Astros hitters are doing some serious damage of scoreboards as of late.

You had Yordan Alvarez smash a ball into the Tropicana Field scoreboard during batting practice that broke it. And on Friday night, Jose Altuve took a Garrett Crochet fastball and smashed it into the Astros' old-school style scoreboard at Minute Maid Park, hitting it so hard that it knocked out one of the panels showing the New York Yankees' score.

That's a ground rule double, of course, and a funny trend for a team that looks like a contender yet again.

Here's that moment from Friday night:

Jose Altuve just hit the ball THROUGH THE SCOREBOARD 🤯



(via @brianmctaggart)pic.twitter.com/jfDw9vmIUX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 17, 2024

More MLB!

The 22 best custom bats from a lightsaber to Pablo Sanchez for 2024 MLB Players' Weekend

Stephen Colbert tosses baseballs, beers and hot dogs to fans at Wrigley Field while in Chicago for DNC

Cubs' Dansby Swanson absolutely airmailed a throw to first in an error he'd like to forget

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Jose Altuve scorched a ground-rule double THROUGH the Astros' scoreboard