José Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe ready to deal Barcelona a transfer market blow

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe have joined the race for a leading summer transfer target on the part of Barcelona.

That’s according to Diario Sport, citing Turkish outlet Fanatik, who point towards João Félix as the player in question.

Frontman Félix, of course, is fresh off something of a hit-and-miss loan stint on the books of the aforementioned Barcelona this past season.

After linking up with the Blaugrana from La Liga rivals Atlético Madrid, the Portuguese struggles in efforts to convince then-manager Xavi of his credentials as a starter.

Incoming Barca headmaster Hansi Flick, on the other hand, is understood to hold Félix in altogether high regard.

With the 24-year-old himself also keen on the prospect of a return to Catalunya’s capital, the widespread understanding, to date, has been that a fresh deal would ultimately be struck between the respective boards at the Camp Nou, and Wanda Metropolitano.

As alluded to above, however, if the latest word doing the rounds on Sunday is anything to go by, then a twist could yet be in the tale.

As per Fanatik, Félix has made his way onto the radar of Süper Lig powerhouse Fenerbahçe.

Fener recently sat down for talks with Atlético, over the terms of a permanent deal for Çağlar Söyüncü.

During the meeting, though, the name of Félix was also raised, amid claims that José Mourinho is eager to position the talented attacker at the centre of his project next season.

The Portuguese will attempt to convince his fellow countryman of the merits of getting his faltering career back on track in Istanbul.

Barcelona nevertheless remain the clear-cut favourites for Félix’s signature, but, in the case of the Blaugrana being unable to find an agreement with Atléti, Fenerbahçe are ready to pounce.

