📷 José Mourinho booked for hilarious pitch side stunt after VAR call 😂

José Mourinho has long been known for his mischievous antics, and tonight was no different as he mocked a referee’s decision in Fenerbahçe’s 2-0 win at Altanyaspor in typically hilarious fashion.

With his side 1-0 up through Dušan Tadić’s 63rd minute goal, Mourinho thought Edin Džeko had sealed the three points shortly after, only for VAR to rule the former Manchester City striker had been offside in the build-up.

Not one to accept he is wrong easily, Mourinho placed his laptop in front of the beIN Sports television cameras to argue his point like only he could.

Unsurprisingly, the referee did not see the funny side of it, booking the Fener manager for his pitch side antics.

Speaking to the press after the game, Mourinho did not let up despite his side winning 2-0, saying: “No offside, the left back was in a position where Dzeko was not offside, and in our perspective with the technical camera, that was clear for us.”

The Special One, never change!