Jordan vs South Korea LIVE! Asian Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Jordan and South Korea meet today looking to win a spot in the Asian Cup final. While Heung-min Son and company are heavy favourites for the game, Jurgen Klinsmann’s side have not made it easy for themselves thus far. They avoided penalties against Australia, after needing spot-kicks to beat Saudi Arabia, but they remain far from convincing having needed last-gasp equalisers just to force extra-time in those two wins.

Indeed, they have already been held by Jordan at this tournament, with the two playing out a 2-2 draw in the group stage. Since, Jordan have edged past Iraq and Tajikistan, so will have certainly have little reason to fear, even if they have hardly been in swashbuckling form themselves.

Son will be looking to lead his country into another final but little about their form would suggest things will be easy. A semi-final defeat, however, would still represent a huge disappointment. Follow all the action from Jordan vs South Korea LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Jordan vs South Korea

Jordan team news: Al-Dardour not involved

South Korea team news: Min-jae suspended

Jordan vs South Korea | Kick-off!

15:01 , Marc Mayo

We are underway at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium!

One match away...

14:50 , Matt Verri

The final is within touching distance for Jordan and South Korea.

Reminder that it will be either Iran or hosts Qatar in the final, for whoever comes out on top this afternoon.

That match will take place on Saturday, with kick-off again at 3pm GMT.

Not long now!

14:43 , Matt Verri

Just over 15 minutes to go until kick-off.

Atmosphere is building Al Rayyan...

Klinsmann: Tournament success is a mental hurdle

14:37 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klinsmann believes winning the Asian Cup is a "mental thing", and a test that his South Korea side are now ready to pass after a run of thrilling victories.

South Korea beat Saudi Arabia on penalties and Australia in extra-time, on both occasions equalising late in normal time to keep themselves in the tournament.

"Once you get on a roll in a tournament, once you get your first couple of games out of the way, you build more and more confidence," South Korea boss Klinsmann said.

"Now the confidence is there because we went through very difficult games with dramatic moments and now the country also jumps behind you and says 'Oh, actually we can do that!' and it turns into something very positive.

"It's very, very psychological. It's a mental thing. It's why I've always said that a tournament is mental. You've got to build that confidence, you've got to be prepared for a marathon. Now we go towards the end of that marathon. And hopefully, we can win it all."

Key selection call up front

14:29 , Matt Verri

Cho Gue-sung has to settle for a place on the bench for South Korea.

He was among the substitutes too in the last-16, before coming on and scoring the goal that took the match to extra-time. Every chance that he still has a key role to play.

No Kim Min-jae for this match - he is suspended.

Jordan already making history...

14:21 , Matt Verri

This is Jordan's first ever semi-final appearance at the Asian Cup.

They have previously made it to the quarter-finals twice, but lost on both occasions and have never reached the last-four.

Whatever happens this afternoon, it's been an historic run!

Jordan team news

14:17 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Yazeed, Nasib, Al-Arab, Abu-Hasheesh, Bara, Ehsan, Nizar, Al-Mardi, Al-Tamari, Noor, Yazan

Subs: Abu-Taha, Abu-Zraiq, Al-Fakhori, Raja'ei, Sa'deh, Feras, Salesh, Bani Yaseen, Juaidi, Yousef, Anas, Fadi

South Korea team news

14:11 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: H W Jo, T H Kim, Y W Seol, Y G Kim, Y W Park, J S Lee, I B Hwang, K I Lee, H M S U Jung, H C Hwang

Subs: K J Lee, J S Kim, H S Kong, G S Cho, B K Song, S M Lee, S M Moon, J S Park, W Y Jeong, H G Oh, Jisoo, H J Yang

Plenty of goals!

13:57 , Matt Verri

Here are some highlights from that group-stage draw between Jordan and South Korea...

South Korea look to end long wait

13:49 , Matt Verri

South Korea won the first two editions of the Asian Cup in 1956 and 1960, but have not lifted the trophy since.

It's been a long, 64-year wait for glory, which has seen them finish as runners-up on four occasions.

Can they finally get over the line again this time?

Last time they met...

13:35 , Matt Verri

Interesting dynamic going into this match, with the two teams having faced each other earlier in the tournament.

Heung-min Son opened the scoring, before, As ever, South Korea struck in stoppage-time.

Yazan Al-Arab turned the ball into his own net, as an eventful encounter finished 2-2.

Stage is set!

13:26 , Matt Verri

Not exactly a surprise to see it's a sunny afternoon in Qatar...

How South Korea reached the semi-finals

13:16 , Matt Verri

It's been dramatic!

After finishing second in Group E, South Korea were handed a tricky last-16 test against Saudi Arabia.

They were seconds away from defeat, until Cho Gue-sung equalised in the 99th-minute to send the match to extra-time, with South Korea ultimately winning on penalties.

A quarter-final clash with Australia then brought a 96th-minute equaliser, this time from Hwang Hee-chan, before Heung-min Son scored a sensational free-kick to win it in extra-time.

How Jordan reached the semi-finals

13:06 , Matt Verri

Jordan just about managed to qualify for the knockout stages, going through as one of the best third-placed teams.

They finished behind South Korea in Group E, with it finishing 2-2 when the nations met earlier in the tournament.

Jordan were then 2-1 down in the 95th-minute against Iraq in the last-16, but incredibly scored twice in stoppage-time to turn that around.

That set up a quarter-final clash with Tajikistan, which they won 1-0.

Standard Sport prediction

12:58 , Matt Verri

Late drama seems to be the only guarantee in the Asian Cup, with so many stoppage-time goals and a string of thrilling knockout matches.

South Korea have continually found a way and it increasingly feels like it is meant to be in this tournament for them. They are fancied to just about get the job done again, even if Jordan proved in the group-stage encounter that they are capable of causing real problems.

South Korea to win, 2-1.

South Korea team news

12:51 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klinsmann is unlikely to want to make too many changes for South Korea, but his team have had to play 120 minutes in wins over Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

Lee Jae-Sung is an option to come into the side and replace Cho Gue-sung, while Hwang Hee-Chan's fitness will be tested after making his first start of the tournament last time out.

Jordan team news

12:43 , Matt Verri

Hamza Al-Dardour is available again for Jordan, having been suspended for the quarter-final win over Tajikistan.

Yazan Al-Naimat can be expected to once again lead the line. He has scored twice in the tournament since far, including one against South Korea in the group-stage.

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea

12:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will be broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE.

You can watch online via their website or app. The app can be cast from your phone to a compatible TV or with a compatible Smart TV through the Triller app.

The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

12:29 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Jordan vs South Korea!

It's a huge afternoon ahead, with a place in the Asian Cup final on the line. South Korea are the favourites, but they have had plenty of nervy moments already in the tournament.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off in the semi-final, which comes at 3pm GMT from Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Stay with us!