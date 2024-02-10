Jordan vs Qatar LIVE! Asian Cup final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Jordan vs Qatar LIVE!

The final for the 2023 Asian Cup takes place today as hosts and defending champions Qatar take on first-time finalists Jordan. Not since the dominant Japan side of the start of the century has a team successfully reclaimed the trophy, but Qatar are big favourites to do so this afternoon.

Lusail Stadium, the venue for the last World Cup final, will be strongly backing the Qataris to victory despite many neutrals enjoying the surprise run of the Jordanians. Ranked 87th in the world, Hussein Ammouta’s team have shocked Iraq and South Korea en route to this showpiece - not bad for a nation that had never won an Asian Cup knockout tie before this tournament.

Montpellier winger Musa Al-Taamari has been their star of the show and Almoez Ali was the hero as Qatar beat Iran in the last round, while Akram Afif has his eyes on the top scorer crown. Follow all the action from Jordan vs Qatar in the Asian Cup final LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Asian Cup final updates

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT | Lusail Stadium

How to watch: TrillerTV

Jordan team news: No fresh injury concerns

Qatar team news: Ali and Afif to continue strike partnership

Score prediction

How we think Jordan will line up

12:27

Predicted Jordan XI: Abulaila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Marei; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Hasheesh; Al-Taamari, Al-Naimat, Al-Mardi

Early Jordan team news

12:20 , Marc Mayo

Jordan have enjoyed success in a 3-4-3 formation that hits teams on the counter, led by Montpellier star Musa Al-Taamari and frontman Yazan Al-Naimat.

They aren’t thought to have any fresh injuries going into the game.

Where to watch Jordan vs Qatar

12:14 , Marc Mayo

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the whole tournament will be broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE. Coverage starts at 2.50pm GMT ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

You can watch online via their website or app. The app can be cast from your phone to a compatible TV or with a compatible Smart TV through the TrillerTV app.

Story continues

The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial.

Jordan vs Qatar LIVE!

12:04 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the 2023 Asian Cup final!

Jordan, who have never before featured on such a stage, face Qatar, the defending champions and hosts.

Lusail Stadium is our destination with kick-off coming at 3pm GMT.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!