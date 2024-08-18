Jordan Teze set for AS Monaco move

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSV Eindhoven defender Jordan Teze (24) is set to join AS Monaco after an agreement was reached between the two clubs.

The 24-year-old, capable of playing right-back and centre-back, is seen as a strong candidate to slot into Adi Hütter’s expected 3-4-2-1 formation this season. An opening offer of €10m offer was rejected by the Eredivisie side, however, Monaco returned to the negotiating table, making another, final offer worth €12m.

Les Monégasques were prepared to explore other targets, had the bid been rejected by their Dutch counterparts. However, Romano understands that the bid has been accepted. With an agreement in place between Monaco and PSV, a medical is expected to take place early next week before the signing of contracts and the officialisation of Teze’s move.

It is thought that Monaco are also targeting an extra midfielder before the closure of the transfer window in around a fortnight’s time.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle