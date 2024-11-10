Jordan Stiemke scores 12 off bench as Loyola Maryland beats Lancaster Bible College 83-42

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Stiemke scored 12 points off the bench to help lead Loyola Maryland over Lancaster Bible College 83-42 on Saturday night.

Stiemke went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Greyhounds (1-1). Braeden Speed scored 11 points while shooting 2 of 4 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line and added five steals. Chris Kuzemka went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Chargers were led in scoring by Jordan Praylow, who finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press